Nunu wants global MPs to enact laws that promote women empowerment

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Jemma Nunu Kumba, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, has been selected by the SPLM as the next Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly| File photo.

The Speaker of the Reconstituted Transitional Legislature has asked parliamentarians across the world to push for the enactment of laws that encourage investment and women empowerment to eradicate poverty.

Jemma Nunu Kumba and some lawmakers are currently participating in a three-day World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in the Austrian Capital Vienna.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme, “Parliaments for peace, people and planet.”

Jemma Nunu Kumba believes women empowerment is an essential element for building a resilient society.

She was speaking on Wednesday during a debate of the fourth motion “Repealing laws that discriminate against women and girls is the only path towards achieving gender equality” in Vienna.

“Investing in women is the only means to eradicate poverty and attain sustainable development. Women once empowered can build better livelihood, gain more income, and contribute economically for their families,”

“Improving family access to health, education and nutrition and create businesses that provide jobs and boost local economy.”

“Therefore laws that prevent women from properties inheritance, land ownership, microfinance credit can lead to food insecurity, malnutrition, lower income and poverty.”

In 2019, the Austrian Parliament was chosen to co-host the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament and the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament. 

Speakers and lawmakers from over 179 countries are participating in the conference.

The in-person segment of the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament is convened by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, in close cooperation with the United Nations and the Austrian Parliament.

The Summit provides women in the highest decision-making positions of parliament a forum in which to exchange ideas and experiences that are of interest to their national and international agendas.

