Museveni partially opens Uganda; schools, churches remain closed

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has announced the partial lifting of anti-coronavirus lockdown measures.

Public transport has been allowed to operate but curfew time has been maintained at 7 pm.

This brings to an end 42-day strict lockdown imposed on the country in a move aimed at mitigating the surging cases of Covid-19 as the country entered into a second wave of the pandemic.

On Friday, he noted that the lockdown has been of great help leading to a reduction in daily confirmed cases from 1,735 to an average of 71 per day.

“Partial opening up will see an increased number of infections in the first week since everyone will be coming out after the lockdown but this would later reduce. It is therefore good to ensure observance of SOPs in the partial lockdown. Based on scientists’ advice, I now revise my directives,” Museveni said in a televised address Friday evening.

Public transport will also reopen at 50% capacity beginning Monday, whereas boda bodas are allowed to carry one passenger but stop at 6 pm.

The president noted that private vehicles are now allowed to move across district borders but carrying a maximum of three persons including the driver.

He advised public transport associations to regulate themselves or risk reversing of the order.

Bars, performing artists and their concerts are still closed but they can perform virtually.

The president said outdoor sports events are now opened but under strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures.

Churches, mosques and other places of worship are still closed for another 60 days.

Museveni also said schools, will remain closed until learners are vaccinated.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health, results for tests done on July, 28,

Uganda’s cumulative cases of Covid-19 are now at 93,675 and 2,661 cumulative number of deaths according health ministry figures on July 28.

