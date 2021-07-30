30th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  World News   |   Museveni partially opens Uganda; schools, churches remain closed

Museveni partially opens Uganda; schools, churches remain closed

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni/ Daily Monitor.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has announced the partial lifting of anti-coronavirus lockdown measures.

Public transport has been allowed to operate but curfew time has been maintained at 7 pm.

This brings to an end 42-day strict lockdown imposed on the country in a move aimed at mitigating the surging cases of Covid-19 as the country entered into a second wave of the pandemic.

On Friday, he noted that the lockdown has been of great help leading to a reduction in daily confirmed cases from 1,735 to an average of 71 per day.

“Partial opening up will see an increased number of infections in the first week since everyone will be coming out after the lockdown but this would later reduce. It is therefore good to ensure observance of SOPs in the partial lockdown. Based on scientists’ advice, I now revise my directives,” Museveni said in a televised address Friday evening.

Public transport will also reopen at 50% capacity beginning Monday, whereas boda bodas are allowed to carry one passenger but stop at 6 pm.

The president noted that private vehicles are now allowed to move across district borders but carrying a maximum of three persons including the driver.

He advised public transport associations to regulate themselves or risk reversing of the order.

Bars, performing artists and their concerts are still closed but they can perform virtually.

The president said outdoor sports events are now opened but under strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures.

Churches, mosques and other places of worship are still closed for another 60 days.

Museveni also said schools, will remain closed until learners are vaccinated.

The Ugandan Ministry of Health, results for tests done on July, 28,

Uganda’s cumulative cases of Covid-19 are now at 93,675 and 2,661 cumulative number of deaths according health ministry figures on July 28.

Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments 1

Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Rapper Mantani dies in Kampala 2

Rapper Mantani dies in Kampala

Published Saturday, July 24, 2021

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs 3

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs

Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Aid worker found dead in Akobo, says CARE International 4

Aid worker found dead in Akobo, says CARE International

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Kiir fires, appoints officials in mini-reshuffle 5

Kiir fires, appoints officials in mini-reshuffle

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Museveni partially opens Uganda; schools, churches remain closed

Published 1 min ago

Seven people drown in Mayendit floods

Published 6 hours ago

SPLM consults as search for new acting S.G continues

Published 7 hours ago

WFP receives $3.2 million to supply food-insecure S.Sudanese

Published 7 hours ago

Why gov’t has ‘not invested’ in Hepatitis eradication

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir revokes appointment of OPP members to parliament

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.