1st March 2022
NAS allegedly abducts 30 civilians, burns two MSF vehicles in Yei River

Author: Elshiek Chol | Published: 53 seconds ago

Central Equatioria state’s Yei County Commissioner says at least 30 civilians have been abducted and two vehicles of an aid agency were burnt in separate ambushes allegedly by NAS forces.

Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa said two MSF Belgium vehicles came under NAS attack in Minyori area along Yei-Maridi road yesterday.

The attackers, according to Cyrus, first looted property of seven MSF staff and the organization’s before setting the cars on fire.

“Two MSF Belgium vehicles were going to a mobile clinic at Minyori, and unfortunately they fell into their (NAS) hands who then looted all the property of the seven of MSF staff and burnt the two vehicles after looting medicines and removing the radio calls of the MSF”‘

The same armed opposition forces, Cyrus said ambushed the abducted while they were trekking to Yei town from Maridi to seek medical services.

These thirty civilian, they were got while they coming to Yei town to the market and others were coming to seek for medical services.”

Cyrus said the abductees have been taken to unknown locations.

When contacted on the matter, MSF said it was preparing to issue a statement on the on incident.

Efforts to seek comment from NAS were not immediately possible at the press time.

