29th August 2019
ND conference suggests reconstitution of anti-corruption office

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudanese refugees and some Kenyans hold corruption protests in Nairobi in 2019 | Credit | Unknown

Participants to the Greater Equatoria National Dialogue Regional Conference say the Anti-Corruption Commission should be supervised by the TNLA, not Executive.

This, they say, would make it possible to punish those involved in corruption across South Sudan.

A 2013 report about corruption in South Sudan shows that the vice spreads across all sectors of the economy and all levels of the state apparatus.

It says since independence, South Sudan has taken steps to promote transparency and accountability to fight corruption, but lack of capacity, resources and political will often hamper effective implementation.

In September 2016, The Sentry in a corruption report showed that South Sudan’s top leaders, including President Salva Kiir, former army Chief of General Staff Paul Malong and former first vice President Dr. Riek Machar “appear to have accumulated significant wealth since 2005”.

“They are saying the single most important issue and which encourages corruption is impunity,” said Peter Lam Both, member of the Economic Committee at the ongoing Equatoria National Dialogue Regional Conference.

“Leaders are accused of corruption but they are let go and that is what encourages it. So, they are saying we need to punish those who are responsible for corruption in the country.”

He revealed that the participants call for reconstitution of the defunct Anti-Corruption Commission, with a vibrant one that should be accountable to the national legislative assembly rather than to the executive.

“Participants are suggesting that there is need to reconstitute it and to make it accountable to national assembly rather than to the executive,” Both added.

Over 300 participants representing traditional leaders, faith-groups and politicians from the Equatoria region have gathered in Juba to deliberate on issues affecting the country.

The national conference is expected to be held before the formation of the next Transitional Government of National Unity.

The recommendations from the dialogue will be presented to the coalition government to factor into its programs of reforms and service delivery across the country.

The Equatoria regional conference will end on Friday, 30 August.

