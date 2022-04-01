New health minister pledges to improve health services

The new minister of health, Yolanda Awel Deng has pledged to improve the health care sector in the country.



Yolanda Awel Deng says she will ensure South Sudanese have access to better health care.

Awel stated that she will work collaboratively with her technical team and other stake holders to improve infrastructure of the state and county teaching and referral hospital.

She says she is optimistic that by collaborating with technocrats and support from the presidency, her ministry will achieve greatly.

“The duty given to me is huge and I will do my level best to ensure that the people of South Sudan get access to quality health care services that they need and rightly deserve,” said Awel after taking oath of office.

“Your Excellency, there are many challenges that we have heard and issues to be improved and fixed in the health sector.

“I will strive with my technical team at the ministry with close cooperation with the presidency and other stakeholders to focus on improvement and establishment of infrastructures for the state and counties teaching and referral hospital.

“I believe we will deliver the best we can for our people of South Sudan since teamwork and unity is the motto I will ensure in the ministry.”

Health care workers and officials say the health care situation in South Sudan remains woefully inadequate.

Observers said the health sector was still underfunded in the country.

They note that public servants including medical doctors quit the profession due to low pay.

But in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget the Government of South Sudan has increased the health sector budget allocation from 1.9% to 9.6%.

