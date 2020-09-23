23rd September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   New tax collector promises to be a ‘disciplined’ boss

New tax collector promises to be a ‘disciplined’ boss

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

Africano Mande, deputy commissioner general of the National Revenue Authority | Credit | Courtesy

The newly appointed acting Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority has pledged to be a disciplined civil servant as he executes his duties.

Africano Mande was appointed last week through a presidential order, replacing Erjok Bullen Geu.

The sacking of Bullen came after the economic crisis management committee recommended firing of some officials of revenue-generating institutions over corruption.

He had just informed the parliament that the country lost almost 40 billion Pounds in the last three months alone.

He was also grilled by a parliamentary committee for illegally heading the NRA, since his acting mandate expired 60 days after assuming office last year.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Juba On Tuesday, the new NRA boss, Africano Mande, said he would use the National Revenue Act of 2016 to guide his work.

“On the day I was appointed the deputy commissioner general and acting chairman of the National Revenue Authority, I went and looked for the revenue Act of 201,” Mande said at the ceremony.

“And one of the things I noted about it is that, this is not a political office. Therefore, I am going to be a disciplined civil servant.”

Recent reports show that South Sudanese leaders do bad things with impunity.

Several leaders have been accused of embezzlement, but none has been held to account for office abuse.

The first NRA, under the first commissioner general, used to announce monthly collections – a policy Mande’s predecessor ‘killed’.

It’s now not clear if Mande will have the total monthly non-oil revenues made public.

Africano Mande served as an active duty Colonel and later promoted to the rank of a Brigadier General in the SPLA, now called SSPDF, until his appointment as governor of Maridi  state on 24 December 2015.

He lost the position in February after Kiir reverted the country to 10 states.

Mande holds a Master’s Degree in National Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California where he also won the Hans Jones Award for excellence in thesis Research in Special Operations & Irregular Warfare or Security.

He also holds a BA (Hons.) in International Relations from the United States International University – Africa.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir fires Salvatore, Erjok and Dr Chol 1

Kiir fires Salvatore, Erjok and Dr Chol

Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Kiir criticized for ‘single-handedly’ appointing bank governor, others 2

Kiir criticized for ‘single-handedly’ appointing bank governor, others

Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Military court sentences two to death for killing lecturer 3

Military court sentences two to death for killing lecturer

Published Friday, September 18, 2020

Kiir tasks new finance minister to strengthen financial system 4

Kiir tasks new finance minister to strengthen financial system

Published Saturday, September 19, 2020

Economic committee reverses restriction on transfers of dollars 5

Economic committee reverses restriction on transfers of dollars

Published Saturday, September 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

New tax collector promises to be a ‘disciplined’ boss

Published 1 min ago

Kanybil released, warned against criticizing the establishment

Published 16 hours ago

Gov’t asked to end illegal checkpoint menace

Published 18 hours ago

EU won’t discuss development with incomplete peace gov’t – diplomat

Published 19 hours ago

Yirol detains two suspected rapists

Published 19 hours ago

S Sudan records 11 new cases of the dreaded virus

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.