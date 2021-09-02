2nd September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 17 seconds ago

Any South Sudanese citizen can now visit the northern neighbor using such a document

South Sudanese will soon be able to travel to Sudan without necessarily holding a passport.

Those without passports will be allowed to use a temporary travel permit.

This is a new deal agreed upon by President Salva Kiir and his Sudanese counterpart, according to the director of immigration in South Sudan.

“He [Kiir] confirmed to us that the prime minister informed him that people will be using emergency travel document between South Sudan and Sudan,” Lt.-Gen. Atem Marol told reporters in Juba on Wednesday.

Since 2011, Sudan has only accepted entry for South Sudanese with passports.

The passports must also still be valid for six months.

All travelers from South Sudan were required to obtain an entry visa from the Sudanese embassy before arriving in Sudan.

But that is now going to change, though one will obtain visa on arrival.

“An emergency travel document is cheaper than a passport and we can issue it in one minute,” he added.

The decision is expected to take effect once the two countries resume the implementation of the 2012 cooperation agreement.

The deal allows for the free movement of people and goods across the borders.

It also permits citizens of Sudan and South Sudan to own property, residence, and seek employment in both countries.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei 1

Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei

Published Friday, August 27, 2021

Heavy security deployment ahead of planned protest 2

Heavy security deployment ahead of planned protest

Published Sunday, August 29, 2021

Wait for elections, regime change advocates told 3

Wait for elections, regime change advocates told

Published Monday, August 30, 2021

Oil production drops 4

Oil production drops

Published Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Makuei blames internet issue on ‘technical problem’ 5

Makuei blames internet issue on ‘technical problem’

Published Monday, August 30, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

Published 17 seconds ago

VP Nyadeng to lead S. Sudan delegation to 76th UN General Assembly in New York

Published 24 mins ago

Yei denies ‘crackdown’ on civil society organizations

Published 39 mins ago

President to slate graduation day for peace soldiers

Published 4 hours ago

Raiders kill Uror man

Published 4 hours ago

Radio Jonglei to remain off air indefinitely

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.