Sudan now a no-passport-required destination for S Sudanese

South Sudanese will soon be able to travel to Sudan without necessarily holding a passport.

Those without passports will be allowed to use a temporary travel permit.

This is a new deal agreed upon by President Salva Kiir and his Sudanese counterpart, according to the director of immigration in South Sudan.

“He [Kiir] confirmed to us that the prime minister informed him that people will be using emergency travel document between South Sudan and Sudan,” Lt.-Gen. Atem Marol told reporters in Juba on Wednesday.

Since 2011, Sudan has only accepted entry for South Sudanese with passports.

The passports must also still be valid for six months.

All travelers from South Sudan were required to obtain an entry visa from the Sudanese embassy before arriving in Sudan.

But that is now going to change, though one will obtain visa on arrival.

“An emergency travel document is cheaper than a passport and we can issue it in one minute,” he added.

The decision is expected to take effect once the two countries resume the implementation of the 2012 cooperation agreement.

The deal allows for the free movement of people and goods across the borders.

It also permits citizens of Sudan and South Sudan to own property, residence, and seek employment in both countries.

