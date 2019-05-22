22nd May 2019
No Parliamentary sitting held since re-opening of TNLA

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

The speaker of the transitional national legislative assembly, Honorable Anthony Lino Makana [Photo|Eye Radio|Joakino Francis]

Eye Radio has learnt that since the President opened the august house last week, the national MPs have not held any parliamentary sitting over unclear reasons. 

President Salva Kiir declared the parliament open last Tuesday, 3 months after the lawmakers broke for recess.

The speaker of the transitional national legislative assembly, in his speech that day, told the president that they would prioritize some important bills.

Here is what Honorable Anthony Lino Makana said.

“Bills spending before the parliamentary committees shall be cleared this session, Mr. President. Honorable members the focus of the current session shall mainly be to discuss and pass the opening speech of the president, to discuss and pass the bills for the incorporation of the revitalized agreement into the Transitional National Constitution, scrutinizing and discussing the passing of the National Budget for the fiscal year 2019/2020, amending of laws and mentioned in the agreement, scrutinizing, discussing and passing pending bills, scrutinizing, discussing and passing government policies and plans.”

MPs sit only three days a week – that is Monday Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the parliamentarians did not sit the day after the opening over unexplained reason.

Honorable Makana told Eye Radio this morning that the lawmakers did not report to work on Monday because of the rain.

But each honorable member was reportedly offered 40,000 dollars in car loan last year after some MPs complained that they had been finding it difficult to ride boda-boda every time there was a downpour.

Yesterday, being a sitting day, the lawmakers failed to hold the session again over unclear reason yet again.

When Eye Radio asked why they did not sit today, the speaker – who declined to be recorded, attributed it to what he called unclear channel of communication

