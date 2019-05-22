VP tells poorly paid JTH workers to be patient

Vice President Dr James Wani Igga has appealed to health workers at Juba Teaching Hospital to remain patient as the government is considering increasing their salaries.

The biggest state-run hospital is being run by over 1000 health workers.

Majority of the staff receive about 2,000 pounds per month.

The management of the public hospital has been saying that many staff quit because of the little pay.

Dr Igga calls upon the health workers to continue to be optimistic, saying things will be okay soon.

He was speaking during the inspection of the on-going expansion and modernization of Juba Teaching hospital in Juba this afternoon.

“Our doctors, nurses and all the health workers at Juba Teaching hospital. I know you are facing a lot of problems but am sure that this problems will be handled. Am optimistic that many things will change, like our funny salaries may not remain the same.”

He urged the doctors and nurses to continue offering their services to the people and appreciated them.

The completion and handover of the new hospital building is expected to take place in September this year.