23rd May 2019
Kiir urges members of the SSPDF to end the conflict

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

Members of SSPDF during the commemoration of the 36th SPLA Day at Bilpam @Joakino Francis/Eye Radio - May 23, 2019

President Salva Kiir has urged members of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces to end the conflict and concentrate on the development of the country.

President Kiir said the country has wasted many resources in the war he describes ‘senseless ‘.

“We wasted our resources on pasturing unattainable wars when indeed we should be using such resources to build our country, all this time we have been wasting our resources including the human resource on the fight a senseless war,” Kiir said.

“Let us stop it and then we consecrate on the development of our country and then we move forward,” he added.

Kiir said he believes that by consolidating peace and stability, the government will be able to develop the country.

“We have resources and ability to make a change in our country if we consolidate peace and stability and consecrate more on development.”

The President was speaking this morning during in Juba the 36th SPLA/M day celebration which also marked the official opening of a new Ministry of Defense at Bilpam.

New Ministry of Defense Building (Eagle) in Bilpam – May 23, 2019

During the occasion, the President also decorated SPLA Generals and legendary leaders in recognition of their significant national service to the nation.

Among Generals were Gen. James Hoth Mai who is the Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Management, and Gen. Pieng Deng Kuol, former Inspector General of Police.

Other include Gen. Bior Ajang Dout, former SPLA Deputy Chief of the Defense Force, and Gen. Obote Mamur Mete, the minister of national security in the office of the president.

