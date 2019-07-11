11th July 2019
NRA collects 7b SSP, $36m from Jan-Jun

Author: Nyalanziri Mansuru | Published: 1 min ago

The National Revenue Authority (NRA) says it has collected over 7 billion pounds and another 36 million US dollar in the last six months.

The single treasury account was operationalized in January this year.

“From January to June, we have remitted over $36 million to the government and another over 7 billion pounds,” NRA Commissioner-General, Dr. Olympio Attipoe told the media Thursday.

Established last year, the NRA is mandated to assess, collect, administrate and enforce laws relating to taxation and revenues.

The establishment is one of the measures to reduce dependency on oil revenues, strengthen non-oil revenue sector and strengthen expenditure control required to achieve short-term fiscal austerity objectives.

