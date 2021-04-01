1st April 2021
NRA withdraws a company’s license over fraud

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

National Revenue Authority office in Juba | Credit | African Development Bank

The National Revenue Authority has withdrawn the license of a clearing agency that allegedly aided a multi-million-dollar foreign company to pay lesser taxes at Nimule border.

It is believed the clearing agency did not reflect the actual money collected from the company.

The company known as JK Addis General Trade was supposed to remit 53 million pounds in taxes to the NRA’s account.

But the agency identified as Bestway Enterprises reportedly helped waive the fees by clearing two heavily loaded trucks with goods.

It reportedly charged the company 153,000 South Sudanese Pounds.

Bestway Enterprises forged the taxation documents to indicate it was paid less to clear the goods.

The inconsistency was discovered by customs officers from the Ministry of Trade, with the help of security agents.

“. I as the NRA commissioner-general direct the director of customs to drawing the company’s license with immediate effect,” Patrick Magoya, NRA commissioner-general told SSBC on Wednesday.

It’s not clear what items the trucks were carrying.

But the Director of External Trade in the Ministry of Trade, Augustine Kenyi, said they impounded the goods after suspecting the fraud.

“So, as the ministry of trade, we are going to revoke the license of JK Addis General Trade,” Kenyi stated.

The government has warned other clearing agencies and companies against similar measures should they involve in tax malpractices and fraud.

