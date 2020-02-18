NSS detains Renk mayor amidst anti-10 states protests

The mayor of Renk town has been reportedly detained along 10 other youth in a crackdown on anti-10 states protesters in the area.

Renk town, the former headquarters of the defunct Northern Upper Nile State, is located in the northeastern part of South Sudan, close to the Sudan.

Following Saturday’s announcement of a return to the previous 10 states, some Renk residents took to the streets to express their disapproval.

On Monday, Mayor Atet Monjdeng expressed disappointment over the presidential compromise, arguing that his community had always wanted to have a separate state even during the colonial era.

The demonstrators burnt tires as they chanted slogans against the ten states, with some community leaders saying they would rather move to the Sudan than become “slaves of South Sudanese”.

As of Tuesday, the main market in Renk town remained closed as the peaceful demonstrations enter the third day.

“Now, the national security and SSPDF soldiers are carrying out heavy military exercise around Renk town, arresting several youth,” Aling Ajak, a youth leader told Eye Radio.

“It’s really very bad because the government has bad intention.”

Efforts to get a response from authorities there were not fruitful.

The dispute over the number of states and boundaries is one of the issues that had been delaying formation of the unity government.

The peace parties are expected to form a coalition government on Saturday, 22 February.

Meanwhile, a member of parliament representing greater Melut and Renk at the national parliament is appealing for calm in the area.

Hon. Aisha Abdul-Salam said if the return will bring about lasting peace in South Sudan, the people of Renk should accept it.

“If this decision is the price of peace..and will solve our problems, then we have no objection,” she stated.