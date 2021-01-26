26th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

The evidence and the two men suspecting of dealing in fake dollars in Juba at NSS office in Juba | Credit | The Mail

The internal security bureau of the National Security Service has arrested two people for dealing in counterfeit U.S. dollars in the country.

The two were arrested in separate operations conducted by the internal security bureau of the NSS.

The public relations director in the office of the director of the internal security bureau identified the suspects as Joseph William Deng – a South Sudanese, and Daniel Brown Nama, a Liberian.

David John Kumuri says Deng was caught in possession of $380,000 while Daniel Brown Nama was arrested in possession of a counterfeiting machine.

He was also caught in possession of $1.5 million.

“The two suspects were respectively apprehended in possession of a machine for counterfeiting United States dollars as well as fake dollars amounting to $1, 880, 000,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

The NS public relations director says the two will be produced in courts of law.

The counterfeit dollars were burnt after the parading of the suspects at the national security service headquarters in Juba.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Jonglei governor defends decision to open new bank account 1

Jonglei governor defends decision to open new bank account

Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Makuei throws out covidiotic reporters from a press briefing 2

Makuei throws out covidiotic reporters from a press briefing

Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Kiir names 3 deputy state governors 3

Kiir names 3 deputy state governors

Published Friday, January 22, 2021

South Sudan told not rush change of time zone 4

South Sudan told not rush change of time zone

Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Makuei explains why he disregarded a parliamentary summon 5

Makuei explains why he disregarded a parliamentary summon

Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

Published 1 min ago

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Three die in Rumbek road ambush

Published 3 hours ago

Igga tells Jonglei residents to ‘vomit all the grievances’

Published 5 hours ago

US diplomat speaks to Eye Radio on Int’l day of education

Published 23 hours ago

Man gets 10-year jail term over defilement

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.