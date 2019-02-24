24th February 2019
Number of IDPs seeking help in Yei increase

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 42 mins ago

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs  says that more than 9,500 civilians have now sought safety and assistance in and around Yei town.

Early reports indicated those who sought safety  following the recent clashes between government and NAS forces in the area were more than 5000.

Last week, UNOCHA coordinator, Alain Noudéhou, led a high-level delegation of UN agencies and non-governmental organizations to Yei town to review the humanitarian situation in the area Yei.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Mr Noudehou said the IDPs – mostly women and children told him they want peace in order to go home.

During the visit, he also met national health authorities and humanitarian organisations working on Ebola Virus Disease preparedness.

Mr Noudehou called on them to continue with their efforts to keep Ebola at bay.

This, he says, is because “South Sudan is at high risk from the spreading epidemic in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo”.

24th February 2019

