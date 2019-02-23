23rd February 2019
President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 4 hours ago

Minister in the office of the president Mayiik Ayii [right] and Presidential Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny announcing the President planned visit

President Salva Kiir is expected to visit Terekeka and states in the Bahr el-Ghazal  this week.

That is according to officials in his office.

the minister in Kiir’s office, Mayiik Ayii, confirmed.

There are eleven states in the Bahr el-Ghazal region after the creation of the 32 states in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

These include Aweil West and East, Lol, Twic, Tonj, Gogrial, Gok, Wau, Eastern and Western Lakes, and Abyei.

It’s not clear if the president will visit all the states. But Mr Mayiik said the tour will start in Terekeka and end in Lol tate.

The aim of the visit is to assure the citizens that peace has returned into the country.

The second objective , according to Mr Mayiik, is to disseminate the September peace agreement to the grassroots populations.

It is also to mobilise their support towards its implementation. “By this tour, the president has the objective to disseminate the Agreement,” Minster Mayiik said.

“His [Kiir] commitment to implement the peace agreement is irreversible,” he added.

The third purpose is to highlight on status of the national dialogue process.

Minister Mayiik Ayii spoke to journalists at the presidential palace, JI yesterday alongside the presidential press spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny.

 

