23rd February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health   |   Upto 3,000 cataract patients targeted in Gogrial State

Upto 3,000 cataract patients targeted in Gogrial State

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

Caption: A woman rests in the hallway after her cataract operation, conducted at a clinic in South Sudan as part of an outreach programme. Photo @International Centre for Eye Health

Around 3000 people are suffering from cataract in Gogrial have been targeted in free eye surgeries in the area.

Eye specialists from Egypt have been carrying out the operations since Sunday.

“We have received a team of medical doctors from the Arab Republic of Egypt,”  Nyang Malueth, the state information minister, confirmed.

Mr Malueth said by Tuesday, nearly 200 were operated.

“On Sunday, we started our operation whereby we managed to operate 47 patients and then on Monday, 54 were operated making it a total of 100.”

The exercise is expected to conclude this weekend. “So we are expecting the number that might come quickly for the services to go beyond 3,000,”said Mr Malueth

“This is completely for free,” he emphasised.

A cataract is a clouding of the lens in the eye that affects vision. Most cataracts are related to aging.

Currently on air

06:00:00 - 10:00:00

Lungaraat Ta Nina

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 1

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 17 hours ago

S.Sudan, Vietnam to strengthen ties 2

S.Sudan, Vietnam to strengthen ties

Published 19 hours ago

Rights violations “a commonplace” in S Sudan 3

Rights violations “a commonplace” in S Sudan

Published 21 hours ago

No resolutions after Kiir-Malong meeting, Ateny says 4

No resolutions after Kiir-Malong meeting, Ateny says

Published 2 years ago

NRA generates 1.2 billion SSP in January alone 5

NRA generates 1.2 billion SSP in January alone

Published 3 days ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK envoy Trott appointed ambassador to S.Sudan

Published 3 days ago

R-JMEC: Gov’t peace ownership key to success

Published 4 days ago

Ruling elites ‘hijack S.Sudan’- Enough Project

Published 1 week ago

‘Nobody will temper with’ 35% women representation

Published 2 weeks ago

AU gets new boss

Published 2 weeks ago

President Kiir urges parties to focus on peace

Published 2 weeks ago

23rd February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.