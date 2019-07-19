19th July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace | States   |   Official calls for 2nd Wunlit peace conference

Official calls for 2nd Wunlit peace conference

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 13 hours ago

The deputy governor of Southern Liech, Franco Duoth Diu, during an interview with Eye Radio - July 17, 2019 Photo: Garang Abraham/Eye Radio

Southern Liech State government is appealing to the national government to organize and fund a second Wunlit Peace Conference in an attempt to end the inter-state cattle related conflicts in the region.

The Dinka–Nuer West Bank Peace and Reconciliation Conference of 1999 was held in what was then the Southern part of Sudan.

It is commonly called the Wunlit Peace Conference after Wunlit, the village where it was held in eastern Tonj County in Bahr-el-Ghazal.

The conference brought together Nuer from Western Upper Nile and Dinka from Tonj, Rumbek, and Yirol to discuss local, regional and national conflicts within the regions.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Franco Duoth says a similar conference could help minimize the violence:

“If the national government could just find ways of mobilizing money for starting a [second] Wunlit conference,” Duoth said, “all the governors and local chiefs from the two regions will be there and whatever agreed upon will be difficult for anyone to violate.”

Dozens of people have been killed and thousands of animals raided in Tonj, Twic and Northern and Southern Liech states.

The latest incident took place in Southern Liech earlier this week – with five people reported dead and over 1,200 cows stolen.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Tell IGAD to free me, Riek tells Kiir 1

Tell IGAD to free me, Riek tells Kiir

Published Monday, July 15, 2019

Army beefs up security along Juba-Nimule road 2

Army beefs up security along Juba-Nimule road

Published Monday, July 15, 2019

Juba road accident claims life 3

Juba road accident claims life

Published Thursday, July 18, 2019

Why FDs rep to IBC resigned 4

Why FDs rep to IBC resigned

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Chinese oil firm national staff down tools 5

Chinese oil firm national staff down tools

Published Monday, July 15, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Woman dies after delayed blood transfusion in JTH

Published 8 hours ago

Blue House detains newspaper editor – Wife

Published 9 hours ago

Let’s not rely on donors – Tut

Published 12 hours ago

Peace monitors observe slow implementation

Published 13 hours ago

MPs summon Makuei over radio, TV performance

Published 13 hours ago

Official calls for 2nd Wunlit peace conference

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.