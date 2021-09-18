One dead, two wounded in a Yei-Kaya road ambush

On person has reportedly been killed and two others wounded in a road ambush along Yei-Kaya of Central Equatoria State.

The incident happened on Friday morning around 5:30am in a place called Ligi, 18 miles from Yei Town.

The ambush involved drivers of Boma Stars Company who were delivering assorted food items to IDPs in Morobo County.

According to the Commissioner of Yei River County two other people have been abducted and two others were rescued by the SSPDF team that intervened.

“One driver of Boma Stars Co was shot dead, another one driver and a turn-man are seriously wounded, the convoy team leader, a driver and another turn-man are abducted, while one driver and turn-man are rescued by the SSPDF”, Aggrey Cyrus spoke to Eye Radio from Yei on Friday.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In May this year, at least five people were killed in Mugwo Payam of Yei along the same road.

The unidentified assailants reportedly rounded up the civilians and shot them at random.

Observers say security situation in the Yei areas has remained volatile since the second eruption of the violence in the country in July 2016.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter