16th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | National News | News | States   |   Pariang mother dies after stillbirth

Pariang mother dies after stillbirth

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The still-born baby that eventually killed the 36-year-old mother in Ruweng. Courtesy

A 35-year old mother has died after giving birth to a deformed child at Pariang Teaching Hospital in Ruweng Administrative Area.

Nyanyuot Maring Yor gave birth – by caesarean section – to a baby with a bloated belly, disfigured head but with normal arms and limbs. It was a still-birth.

According to health experts, birth defects occur when an unborn baby is developing during pregnancy.

“The mother underwent an operation, a cesarean section during delivery, but the baby was already dead. The mother died four days later at Pariang teaching hospital,” said Miakol Makuac, Ruweng Administrative Area’s director-general for information.

Ruweng, an oil-producing area, has often been in the spotlight due to reported widespread environmental pollution -with animals and people affected.

Both local and international campaign groups say women are giving birth to deformed babies and stillbirths, claims the local people have confirmed.

In 2015, a scientific study by a German human rights and relief organization— Sign of Hope said the health of more than 180,000 people in the oil-producing areas was at risk due to drinking water contaminated by crude oil.

These figures do not include those who live in remote areas with no hospitals and roads to connect them with state headquarters.

Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes 1

Kiir relieves Nhial Deng, JJ Okot among others in sweeping changes

Published Saturday, April 10, 2021

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps 2

C-in-C demands to know why his soldiers are abandoning camps

Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok 3

There’s no Judiciary—Salva Mathok

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors 4

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors

Published Thursday, April 15, 2021

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’ 5

Activist doubts Kiir’s new changes would ‘change situation’

Published Monday, April 12, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Pariang mother dies after stillbirth

Published 4 hours ago

Peace deal implementation requires goodwill, not lots of resources

Published 8 hours ago

Activist considers Kiir’s SA peace visit unnecessary

Published 8 hours ago

Lakes leaders at odds over appointments

Published 15 hours ago

HIV infection spreads from Equatoria to central states – official

Published 16 hours ago

Juba pastor shot at over land dispute

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.