Parties strike deal on state ministerial posts

Parties to the revitalized peace agreement have agreed on the allocation of ministries in the states, paving way for the establishment of state governments.

This is according to the Minister of Interior Paul Mayom Akech, cum chairperson for the committee of formation of state governments.

“The outstanding issues relating to the executive branches of the states have been holistically handled,” Mayom told SSBC on Monday.

Two years after signing the revitalized peace agreement, the country’s political leaders are still struggling to implement tasks spelled out by the deal.

According to observers, disputes among the peace parties and financial constraints have been major obstacles to completing the peace processes.

President Salva Kiir only appointed state governors in June but many critical tasks remain unaccomplished.

Besides unification and deployment of government and opposition forces, the peace parties are yet to reconstitute the national legislature – the body responsible for enacting reforms stipulated in the agreement.

However, interior minister stated that they have now agreed to allocate state ministries among themselves.

“The parties have agreed to allocate the then outstanding ministries to themselves equitably and acceptably,” Mayom stressed.

This came after the state committee met the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar, in Juba yesterday.

Mayom, who was speaking to SSBC TV, also revealed that outstanding issues on the appointment of deputy governors and speakers for state parliaments will be resolved on Tuesday, today.

For his part, the Minister of Mining, Henry Odwar – the deputy chairperson of the SPLM-IO – said the state ministries have been distributed fairly.

“Indeed we came up to an amicable end where the ministerial portfolios at the state levels were equitably and amicably shared,” Odwar confirmed.

