Peace gov’t urged to implement security arrangement after the killing of 2 church leaders in Jonglei

The South Sudan Council of Churches has appealed to the peace parties to speed up security arrangements to avoid loss of lives across the country.



The call comes after the attack and killing of two church leaders in Nyirol in Jonglei at the weekend.

Reverend Moses Dhieu and his wife Mary Nyaruai were both leaders of a Presbyterian church at Lankien.

The two were traveling on foot with their children when they came under attack.

Until now, authorities say the whereabouts of the children remain unknown.

James Oyet, the secretary general of the council of churches, called on the government to implement security arrangements to stabilize the security situation in the country.

“My appeal to the national and state government in Jonglei state, we need to continue to reinforce the security in our state, of course we have challenges, challenges of unified army, challenges of one command,” James Oyet said.

“Our prayer is to implement the agreement, the revitalize agreement. All of the blood of those innocent lives were lost due to insecurity.

“We need to have a united force with one command so that they give security to the people of South Sudan wherever we are.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter