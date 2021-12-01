1st December 2021
Two killed in Uror road ambush

Two people were reportedly killed by unidentified criminals in road ambush in Uror County, Jonglei State, last night.

The deceased are identified as siblings: Chief  Tut Kai Bilieu, aged 38; and Nyagok Kai Bilieu, aged 18.

According to the county commissioner, the incident occurred at Palwany area, where unknown attackers ambushed the victims – who were traveling on foot.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Tang Chatim says the attackers are not yet known, however, relative calm has returned to the area.

“An incident happened yesterday in the evening here in Uror county, dated 30th November 2021 at 5:30 pm, two people were killed by criminals in Palwany,” Tang said.

“As they were traveling to Pathai, they fell into an ambush of criminals. One person, a headman and a young girl from our area were killed. The killers are still yet to identify where they came from, we just call them criminals.”

The greater Jonglei region has experienced recurrent inter-communal violence among four communities there.

The violence is frequently characterized by road ambushes, cattle raids, child abductions and other forms of revenge-inducing crimes.

Last week, seven South Sudanese students who had just returned from their studies following the unrest in Ethiopia were killed and one critically injured in Akobo County in Jonglei State.

