1st December 2021
1st December 2021

UoJ reverses suspensions and dismissals of over 20 students

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 58 seconds ago

University of Juba Logo

The University of Juba has reversed suspensions and dismissals for more than 20 students who took part in 2020 protests at the institution.

In October last year, the university administration dismissed 14 students and suspended 14 others for organizing protests against tuition fee hikes.

The university students also protested against access restriction for those who had not cleared their tuition fee arrears.

This compelled the administration of the university to suspend and dismiss some of the ringleaders.

But in a letter obtained by Eye Radio, the university administration says it has reversed its decisions.

“The senior management team of the University of Juba met on Thursday November 25th, 2021 and resolved, among other things, to lift the suspension and dismissals imposed…following the event of 2019/2020.” the letter partly reads.

The university administration also directed all deans at the institution to process the readmission of the students at their respective schools.

It further states that the 24 students should no longer engage in any activities that would disrupt the smooth operation and running of the institution.

Each of the students is directed to deposit 50,000 SSP at the university account at Ivory Bank as cost of damages caused at the university during the unrest.

UoJ reverses suspensions and dismissals of over 20 students

Published 58 seconds ago

1st December 2021

