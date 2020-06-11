Peace parties told to ‘compromise’ to save lives

The European Union has called on the peace parties to compromise over the allocation of states and stop the widespread violence that is deeply impacting on civilians in the country.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the EU also urged the government to facilitate the safe and unhindered access of humanitarian workers to those most in need and affected by the conflict.

“The EU calls upon the South Sudanese government and all relevant stakeholders to redouble efforts to proceed in the timely implementation of the peace agreement through political compromise, to stop the widespread violence that is deeply impacting on the population of South Sudan, to facilitate the safe and unhindered access of humanitarian workers to those most in need and affected by the conflict.”

It said that other political nominations including allocation of 35% of women representation in public office has to be completed.

“In line with the declaration of the IGAD Council of Ministers on 23 April, which deadlines have unfortunately not been respected by the South Sudanese parties, a swift agreement on and completion of state governorships and other political nominations is vital, as is ensuring women represent 35% of those in public office,” said the EU.

“These gaps in national and local governance systems are hampering conflict resolution efforts. This is all the more important in view of the need for a whole-of-society effort in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“To step up EU support to South Sudan, genuine progress in the reforms foreseen by the peace agreement, including those related to transparent public financial management, is needed, as is accountability for human rights abuses to stop the culture of impunity.”

The EU has stated that the set-up of transitional justice institutions is also paramount.

“The people of South Sudan deserve lasting peace. The political and inter-communal violence occurring in Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Lakes, Warrap, and other parts of the country is of great concern.”

“The perpetuation of violence leading to a high number of fatalities, forced displacement, sexual and gender-based violence, and other human rights abuses, must stop.”

The EU stated that these conflicts have also killed humanitarian workers and are hampering the delivery of principled humanitarian aid in areas affected by severe food insecurity and recurrent natural disasters.

They said this situation is worsened by the regrettable stalling of the implementation of the peace agreement and the high proliferation of arms in the country.

The statement went on and stated that violations of the ceasefire are also being reported and investigated by the monitoring bodies.

The EU said the ceasefire must be fully respected by all actors, including those who are party to the Rome Declaration.

The statement by the EU also welcomed renewed sanctions by the UN Security Council on South Sudan.

In May 2020, the United Nations Security Council renewed by one year the arms embargo and targeted sanctions imposed on South Sudan.

“The recent renewal of sanctions by the UN Security Council, including the arms embargo on South Sudan is welcome in this regard and will help support an inclusive and sustainable peace in South Sudan,” read part of the statement.

The EU said its supports and further encourages IGAD and its Member States to continue to step up their efforts to monitor and support peace implementation in South Sudan.

They stated in the statement that they also support the efforts of the AU, which will remain instrumental to support the full implementation of the peace agreement.

