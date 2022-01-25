25th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Police captain arrested for ‘molesting’ 11-year-old girl in Tongpiny

Police captain arrested for ‘molesting’ 11-year-old girl in Tongpiny

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

The cadets rehearse at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | Credit | NPS/Facebook

Police officer accused of molesting a 11- year-old girl in Tongpiny area of Juba over weekend has been arrested.

The teen’s Aunty told Eye Radio this morning.

Um Nawal said 36-years-old captain Yusif Sabit Ater allegedly committed the crime around 6 o’clock on Saturday evening.

The perpetrator was living with them in the same compound.

Um Nawal added that the accused took advantage of the minor when the family members were all at a funeral.

According to Um Nawal, Captain Ater was apprehended and is now in police custody.

“He lives with this girl in the same house and took advantage of the mother’s absence in the evening when she went to the funeral,” Um Nawal said.

“She went to his room to charge the phone, so he raped her by force and when he was asked if he has done it, he denied and when we went to the doctor, he confirmed the truth of the news that he had raped her.”

However, repeated attempts to reach the police spokesperson for comment were not immediately successful.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs 1

Kiir revokes appointment of six MPs

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor 2

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town 3

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut 4

Governor Futuyo misused education funds-Awut

Published Friday, January 21, 2022

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality 5

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two arrested with counterfeit foreign currency in Kuajok

Published 26 mins ago

Over 80 mental health patients in detentions across the country

Published 1 hour ago

Police captain arrested for ‘molesting’ 11-year-old girl in Tongpiny

Published 4 hours ago

Support us: Kiir’s office pleads with International Community

Published 5 hours ago

Bishop Badi runs to Kiir to resolve church crises in Bor

Published 5 hours ago

Juba-Yambio road construction commences

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.