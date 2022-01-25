Police captain arrested for ‘molesting’ 11-year-old girl in Tongpiny

The teen’s Aunty told Eye Radio this morning.

Um Nawal said 36-years-old captain Yusif Sabit Ater allegedly committed the crime around 6 o’clock on Saturday evening.

The perpetrator was living with them in the same compound.

Um Nawal added that the accused took advantage of the minor when the family members were all at a funeral.

According to Um Nawal, Captain Ater was apprehended and is now in police custody.

“He lives with this girl in the same house and took advantage of the mother’s absence in the evening when she went to the funeral,” Um Nawal said.

“She went to his room to charge the phone, so he raped her by force and when he was asked if he has done it, he denied and when we went to the doctor, he confirmed the truth of the news that he had raped her.”

However, repeated attempts to reach the police spokesperson for comment were not immediately successful.