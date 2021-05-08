Police hold five over Buluk fire

Police have detained five people-inducing officers who were on duty following a fire outbreak at Buluk police station in Juba early this week.

The fire that broke out on Sunday evening destroyed a kitchen and some offices at the police facility.

Police said the fire started from a charcoal stove that was left lit during the day.

According to the police, most of the damaged items include material belonging to Rajaf Police College and Dr. John Garang Institute.

Other items include chairs and blackboard and some stationery items.

It said a group of women who usually cook for the police during the weekends reportedly failed to put off the fire on the stove when they left for home that Sunday.

Those arrested are, officers who were on duty, women who were cooking and those who left the fire on the stove.

Police spokesperson Colonel James Dak says the individuals involved in the accident will be prosecuted according to police rules and law.

“We have a regulation that overlooks any contravention committed by our police personnel and if it turns out that there’s negligence, there will be a charge against negligence according to the code of conduct and according to the police regulation,” James Dak told Eye Radio on Friday.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter