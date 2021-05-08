8th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Police hold five over Buluk fire

Police hold five over Buluk fire

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Deputy police spokesperson Col. James Dak at the scene/Courtesy photo

Police have detained five people-inducing officers who were on duty following a fire outbreak at Buluk police station in Juba early this week.

The fire that broke out on Sunday evening destroyed a kitchen and some offices at the police facility.

Police said the fire started from a charcoal stove that was left lit during the day.

According to the police, most of the damaged items include material belonging to Rajaf Police College and Dr. John Garang Institute.

Other items include chairs and blackboard and some stationery items.

It said a group of women who usually cook for the police during the weekends reportedly failed to put off the fire on the stove when they left for home that Sunday.

Those arrested are, officers who were on duty, women who were cooking and those who left the fire on the stove.

Police spokesperson Colonel James Dak says the individuals involved in the accident will be prosecuted according to police rules and law.

“We have a regulation that overlooks any contravention committed by our police personnel and if it turns out that there’s negligence, there will be a charge against negligence according to the code of conduct and according to the police regulation,” James Dak told Eye Radio on Friday.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

LOD: Zande

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Fr. Mathiang’s relative taken into custody over bishop-elect’s shooting 1

Fr. Mathiang’s relative taken into custody over bishop-elect’s shooting

Published Monday, May 3, 2021

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies 2

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers 3

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers

Published Saturday, May 1, 2021

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash 4

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash

Published Thursday, May 6, 2021

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo 5

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘The rainy season is coming, we need to pre-position food’

Published 3 mins ago

SSOMA boycotts Rome talks over Gen. Abraham’s killing

Published 2 hours ago

Police hold five over Buluk fire

Published 4 hours ago

Private schools protest order regulating school fees

Published 5 hours ago

Police nab ‘prime suspect’ of Bishop Carlassare’s shooters

Published 23 hours ago

Plane victims’ families vow law suit despite Ayii’s ‘no compensation’ statement

Published Friday, May 7, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.