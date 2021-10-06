6th October 2021
Economy | News

Police hold youth over $2.4m protest

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Police in Ruweng Administrative Area are holding 25 demonstrators for asking some company there to pay for murram fee arears.

Arech Group of Companies has been digging up and using the laterite for building roads and facilities at oilfields in Yida Payam since 2013.

But an agreement with the local community stipulates that the company pays fees to the community for development.

So far, Arech Group of Companies allegedly owes the Yida community $2,465,000.

When locals tried to demand clearance of the arrears yesterday, police detained several people – including Wor Wor, a youth leader; and David Kath, ex-county official.

“The local youth demonstrated by stopping a truck taking murram to the oi field. But the chief administrator ordered the commissioner who then sent police to arrest them,” James Maper said on behalf of protestors.

Police in Yida declined to comment on the matter. And Eye Radio tried to reach the administrator of Ruweng, but calls went unanswered.

