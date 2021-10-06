Promote girls’ digital literacy, gov’t told

Plan International has called on the government and civil society organizations to promote digital literacy for young girls in South Sudan.

“Digital literacy is key where we invest in IT education and digital literacy,” said Stella Drate, Plan International advocacy and communications manager.

This call was made during the launch of a Global Girl Report by Plan International on Tuesday.

The report reveals that during this time, girls are calling on the government and partners to sign a petition letter to support girls’ online literacy in South Sudan.

The #FreeToBeOnline is the girls’ digital empowerment campaign.

“We also need civil society engagement because they are key in this aspect. They link the government, they also link other stakeholders, including the young people so that we make sure that they are supported and protected to get the right information expected of them to change their lives positively,” Drate added.

Plan International is an NGO that has been operating in South Sudan since 2006

It works with partners such as civil society, the private sector, UN Agencies and government institutions to improve children’s lives.

