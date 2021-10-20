20th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Police launch probe into death of two siblings at Custom Market

Police launch probe into death of two siblings at Custom Market

Authors: William Ronyo | Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Police in Juba have launched an investigation into a mysterious incident that left two kids dead at Custom Market.

 

The siblings identified as Hiba Baka and Asabo Baka aged three and two years old were found dead in a car around Custom Market.

According to police the kids are of Ugandan nationality.

They reportedly went missing on Sunday from their father’s house in Nyakuron East Residential Area.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin, Spokesperson of the National Police Service says the siblings were discovered at around 11:30am in Premio’s car parked at a garage where the father works.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the two kids remain unclear.

“These children, their father is a mechanic. He used to come to the garage with these two kids, then at around 10:00 am or 11:00 am he missed them so he started looking for them and they could not be traced until late,” Daniel Justin narrates the incident to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“At around ten in the evening they were found dead, locked in a Premio car, one of the vehicles in the garage. They were dead. We haven’t established any criminal act because we are waiting for the medical report.”

Popular Stories
Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report 1

Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections 2

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections

Published Thursday, October 14, 2021

Kiir fires Nilepet boss 3

Kiir fires Nilepet boss

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

Wau Commissioner spends 24 hours inside IO detention facility 4

Wau Commissioner spends 24 hours inside IO detention facility

Published Sunday, October 17, 2021

Cabinet approves Constitution-making Process Bill 5

Cabinet approves Constitution-making Process Bill

Published Monday, October 18, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Aleu clashes with SPLM-IO members

Published 1 hour ago

Threats against civil society leaders violate human rights, undermine transition to peace – UN

Published 3 hours ago

Joseph Obwony, 2020 best student speaks out

Published 3 hours ago

Two soldiers killed in Mundri East barracks attack

Published 4 hours ago

EALA endorses suspension of job recruitment by EAC secretariat

Published 4 hours ago

Police launch probe into death of two siblings at Custom Market

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.