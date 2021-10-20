Police launch probe into death of two siblings at Custom Market

Police in Juba have launched an investigation into a mysterious incident that left two kids dead at Custom Market.



The siblings identified as Hiba Baka and Asabo Baka aged three and two years old were found dead in a car around Custom Market.

According to police the kids are of Ugandan nationality.

They reportedly went missing on Sunday from their father’s house in Nyakuron East Residential Area.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin, Spokesperson of the National Police Service says the siblings were discovered at around 11:30am in Premio’s car parked at a garage where the father works.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the two kids remain unclear.

“These children, their father is a mechanic. He used to come to the garage with these two kids, then at around 10:00 am or 11:00 am he missed them so he started looking for them and they could not be traced until late,” Daniel Justin narrates the incident to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“At around ten in the evening they were found dead, locked in a Premio car, one of the vehicles in the garage. They were dead. We haven’t established any criminal act because we are waiting for the medical report.”

