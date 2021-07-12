Politicians accused of manipulating judicial system

An advocate has accused politicians for manipulating the judicial system in South Sudan to suit their interests.

According to Justice Ajonye Perpetua, there is too much interference and influence by politicians in the judiciary.

She affirmed that the third branch of the government is not independent.

Justice Ajonye blamed the executive for frustrating efforts to improve the administration of justice in the country.

This includes the provision of transport and medical support for justices and judges.

“I see both that they interfere and the same time they neglect the basics which would help them implement justice. Can you imagine a supreme judge moving on foot?” She Asked.

The advocate stated that since the independence of South Sudan in 2011, the judiciary has remained neglected.

For years now, the justices and judges have been demanding better allowances and good working conditions.

They complained about low wages, lack of proper accommodation, and private transportation after some got threatened while using public service vehicles.

The judges and justices told Eye Radio in 2017 that they did not have health insurance, office equipment – even for printing official court documents.

“Today in the judiciary of South Sudan, those who have remained are judges and want to die as judges and they are suffering,” she continued.

They demanded the enactment of pension law and accused the Chief Justice of not promoting any of them after long years of service.

According to Justice Ajonye Perpetua, the conditions have not changed.

“And by the way, if the two organs and the citizens ignore to reform the judiciary, we are heading to a nation of total impunity,” Justice Ajonye added.

The judiciary in South Sudan has been led by Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut since 2011.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter