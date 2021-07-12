Women advised to do self-exam for breast cancer signs, symptoms

The visiting Egyptian doctors have advised women to regularly check to identify any early signs of breast cancer.

It is important to inform a doctor or a nurse if a woman finds a lump or notice any “abnormal” changes in her breasts, according to health experts.

“If there is no lump, then she is safe, but she has to do the test again after one month,” said Dr Loay Kassem,” Clinical Oncology Consultant.

They say breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms.

It occurs when some breast cells begin to grow abnormally.

A new mass or lump in breast tissue is the most common sign of breast cancer. However, some breast cancer tumors can be soft, round, and tender to the touch.

Women are encouraged to go to the Juba Teach Hospital for free medical assistance.

A multidisciplinary Egyptian medical team is currently performing medical operations at some hospitals in Juba.

The team is conducting surgeries, awareness and training of doctors, nurses and midwives on breast cancer.

Dr Kassem urged women to turn up for free breast cancer screening.

“We advise every lady above 25 to do self-examination once every month, preferably after menstruation. You can do that while taking shower,” he added.

More than 80 healthcare professionals at Juba Teaching Hospital have undergone training on breast cancer examinations with the assistance of the Egyptian media team.

They will also help with raising awareness and promoting women’s access to timely and effective controls, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancer.

