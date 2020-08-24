Pompeo set to visit Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State has reportedly made plans to visit Sudan as normalization of relations between the two countries continue.

Mike Pompeo’s visit is to show American support for the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan.

The U.S Department of State confirmed that while in Sudan, Pompeo will meet Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the head of its ruling council, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

South Sudan has been mediating talks between armed opposition groups and the transitional government in Sudan.

Last week, the SPLM-North under Malik Agar signed the security arrangement agreements.

The agreement includes the integration process, security governance in the two regions, and the tools for modernizing the Sudanese armed forces.

The SPLM-North faction under Abdulaziz Adm el-hilu is expected to also negotiate and sign the security protocol.

The mediation team led by President Salva Kiir’s Security Advisor, Tut Gatluak is expected to also present a draft document on security arrangements in Darfur to the Sudanese government, Sudan Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi.

The Security Arrangements, once completed, will pave way for the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement in Juba.

The expected visit by U.S Secretary of State makes Mike Pompeo the most senior administration official to visit Sudan since the United States severed ties during President Omar al Bashir’s regime

Since the overthrow of al Bashir in April 2019, Sudan has made several requests to the U.S to remove it from the list of countries America considers as sponsors of terrorism.

According to Reuters news agency, Pompeo is expected to also express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship.

Pompeo is also due to visit Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates next week following up on the agreement to restore relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The exact date for his arrival in Sudan has not been disclosed.

Analysts believe Pompeo trip may also highlight on the security and humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

They say South Sudan is mediating the Sudanese peace talks, which hold relevance to Pompeo’s visit.

Last week, the U.S Department of State, headed by Mike Pompeo announced nearly $48 million to support South Sudan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds are built on the U.S continued investment in life-saving health and humanitarian assistance in the country.

U.S. investments in South Sudan total $6.4 billion over the past 20 years, including more than $405 million for health.