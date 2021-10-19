19th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Powell was the ‘fulcrum’ for CPA – Kiir

Powell was the ‘fulcrum’ for CPA – Kiir

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Ali Osman Taha, Gen Collins Powell and Dr John Garang in undated picture | Credit | Unknown

President Salva Kiir on Monday joined current and former world leaders in paying glowing tributes to the former US secretary of state, Gen. Collin Powell.

General Powell, died on Monday morning after suffering from complications post testing positive for Covid-19. He was 84 years old.

Kiir described late Gen. Powell as a leader with credible courage, who served America and the world with dedication.

In a statement,  President Kiir stated that Late Powel was pivotal in the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement that ended the 21 years civil war in the then Sudan.

“I am saddened by the news of passing of Gen. Collins Powell, Gen. was the main fulcrum of President George W Bush for his push for a just peace in the Sudan,” Kiir says in the statement.

“It was through Gen. Powell’s efforts and determination that the CPA was signed between the Sudan People Liberation Movement and the then government of the Sudan.”

President Kiir said South Sudan will also remember Gen. Powell, fondly as a great friend and a man who dedicated his time in the protection of civilians during the Darfur conflict.

Powell had previously been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer which may have made him more susceptible to Covid-19 symptoms, according to US media, as well as Parkinson’s disease.

He was the first black US Secretary of State. He served in this post under Republican president George W Bush from 2001 to 2005.

Earlier, Gen Colin Powell had also served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the US.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report 1

Juba gives billion-dollar contracts to blacklisted businessmen – report

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

WES minister escapes death by a whisker 2

WES minister escapes death by a whisker

Published Wednesday, October 13, 2021

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections 3

NCP, SPLM to team up for 2023 elections

Published Thursday, October 14, 2021

Peace forces to pass out by first week of November 4

Peace forces to pass out by first week of November

Published Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Kiir fires Nilepet boss 5

Kiir fires Nilepet boss

Published Friday, October 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Drunken knifeman kills child in Aweil East

Published 59 seconds ago

Powell was the ‘fulcrum’ for CPA – Kiir

Published 4 hours ago

Quadruplets’ father appeals for support

Published 20 hours ago

Pibor leadership begs aid groups to return to the area

Published 23 hours ago

Cabinet approves Constitution-making Process Bill

Published Monday, October 18, 2021

Bor fishermen worry over tons of fish lost to bad weather

Published Monday, October 18, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.