Powell was the ‘fulcrum’ for CPA – Kiir

President Salva Kiir on Monday joined current and former world leaders in paying glowing tributes to the former US secretary of state, Gen. Collin Powell.

General Powell, died on Monday morning after suffering from complications post testing positive for Covid-19. He was 84 years old.

Kiir described late Gen. Powell as a leader with credible courage, who served America and the world with dedication.

In a statement, President Kiir stated that Late Powel was pivotal in the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement that ended the 21 years civil war in the then Sudan.

“I am saddened by the news of passing of Gen. Collins Powell, Gen. was the main fulcrum of President George W Bush for his push for a just peace in the Sudan,” Kiir says in the statement.

“It was through Gen. Powell’s efforts and determination that the CPA was signed between the Sudan People Liberation Movement and the then government of the Sudan.”

President Kiir said South Sudan will also remember Gen. Powell, fondly as a great friend and a man who dedicated his time in the protection of civilians during the Darfur conflict.

Powell had previously been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer which may have made him more susceptible to Covid-19 symptoms, according to US media, as well as Parkinson’s disease.

He was the first black US Secretary of State. He served in this post under Republican president George W Bush from 2001 to 2005.

Earlier, Gen Colin Powell had also served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the US.

