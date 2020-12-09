Presidency agrees to form state and local governments, national legislature

A civil society activist has welcomed the decision by the Presidency to proceed with the appointment of state officials and the reconstitution of the national legislature.

Edmund Yakani was reacting to a resolution reached, Wednesday, by President Salva Kiir and his five vice presidents in Juba.

A meeting was convened to discuss the establishment of state and local governments.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Presidency agreed that President Kiir shall proceed with the establishment of the Transitional National Legislature.

It also resolved that officials of state and local governments for the nine states -except Upper Nile –will be appointed.

They also resolved to organize a conference for all the communities of Upper Nile State shall take place in Juba before the appointment of the state governor.

This conference will give the inhabitants of Upper Nile a chance to discuss ways and means of resolving any trial or communal difference to create harmony in the state.

“It’s a long-awaited development that we appreciate,” said Edmund Yakani. “We don’t want to cross to 2021 without fullfledged revitalized government at the state levels, the national level, the parliament and the council of states and the independent commission, including the state levels and structures of the local governments.

The decision of the Presidency was reached today during their fourth meeting at the State House, J1.

The meeting was attended by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, Vice Presidents: Rebecca Nyandeng, Dr. Wani Igga, Taban Deng, and Abdelbaggi Ayii.

It was also attended by the Presidential Advisor for Security, Tut Gatluak, and the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia -who also serves as the acting Minister for Presidential Affairs.

