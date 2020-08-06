6th August 2020
You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace   |   Presidency urged to keep public updated on full formation of peace gov't

Presidency urged to keep public updated on full formation of peace gov’t

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 16 hours ago

President Salva Kiir speaks at a function on July 1, 2020 | Credit | Facebook

A civil society activist is calling on the presidency to regularly update the public on developments regarding full formation of unity government in order to avoid rumors.

In March this year, President Salva Kiir announced his peace cabinet.

Since then, other branches of the government are yet to be set up, especially the national legislature.

The executive is also expected to appoint the governor of Upper Nile State.

Though nine state governors and three administrative areas have been appointed, the leaders are yet to form their governments.

All those have allegedly kept some members of the public anxious and wondering what is taking the peace presidency too long to implement the provisions stipulated in the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

“It’s essential to keep the public updated on accurate information related to the completion of the formation of unity government at State and national levels,” says Edmund Yakani, executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization.

In July, IGAD leaders urged President Salva Kiir to dissolve the parliament and reconstitute within seven, an appeal which went unheeded.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the Transitional National Legislative Assembly shall be expanded from 400 to 550 members.

It stipulates that the then incumbent government shall have 332 members, SPLM-IO with 128, members and South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA, with 50 members.

The Other Political Parties, OPP shall have 30 representatives and the Former Detainees with 10.

The reconstituted TNLA shall, in the conduct of its business, support the revitalized peace agreement and enact legislation that enables and assists the transitional processes and reforms described in the new peace accord.

“We feel that a regular accurate briefing of the public on political process for finalizing the formation of unity government is better than political rumors and gossips that are taking at presence,” Yakani added.

6th August 2020

