5th August 2020
COVID-19 preventive measures: why we should be worried in S.Sudan

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 2 mins ago

Dr. Thuou Loi, the national health ministry’s spokesman - Credit: Dr. Loi's Facebook page

It has been observed that the majority of South Sudanese including senior government officials have shown defiance in observing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) preventive measures such as social or physical distancing, wearing face masks, and handwashing.

This is despite the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

South Sudan’s coronavirus cases have reached 2, 450 after 13 more cases were reported on August 4, 2020.

So far, the country’s total death stands at 47.

Unconfirmed reports reaching Eye Radio indicate that there are some unscrupulous people who are interfering with the process of testing and issuance of test results for Covid-19.

And it alleged that these groups of people issue Covid-19 negative results regardless of one’s status at the cost of 100$ per result majorly for people intending to travel outside the country since it is a pre-requisite.

In May, the ministry of health suspended issuing of negative result certificates to persons who tested for Covi-19 citing the sale of fake certificates in the capital.

In response – Dr. Thuou Loi, the national health ministry’s spokesman, said the ministry is not aware that some individuals are selling COVID-19 negative certificates. He also added that the failure by the government to imposes Covid-19 preventive measures should be everyone’s concern in the country. Dr. Loi said the best way to prevent infection is to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

Eye Radio’s Kelly Abale talks to Dr. Loi on Tuesday, 4th August 2020.

