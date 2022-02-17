17th February 2022
President Kiir fires Lakes’ Rumbek Center Commissioner

Authors: Okot Emmanauel | | Published: 58 mins ago

President Salva Kiir - Thursday, July 15, 2021. Credit| Office of the President - Republic of South Sudan. Credit OPPU -

President Salva Kiir has relieved Rumbek Centre County Commissioner, Kaman Matur Ajak in a presidential decree Thursday evening.

The decree read out on the state-run television – SSBC, Mr.Kiir replaced Matur with Dut Manak Akout Manyiel.

Kiir didn’t state any reason for the sacking.

Both the former and the new Commissioners hail from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SSOA.

The firing of Kaman Matur Ajaac came two days after that of Mapuor Malek Arop-Rumbek of East County, Arop Kumbai Dhalbeny of Rumbek North and Johnson Malual Achiek of Yirol East County.

