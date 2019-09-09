Private Company to collect garbage in Juba

Juba City Council says plans are underway to contract an independent company to handle garbage collection in the residential areas.

This comes after some residents raised concerns about what they called slow and lazy tendency of the authority in collection of garbage.

Many complained that too much garbage accumulation risks their health statuses and blamed it on the City Council which is tasked with garbage collection across Juba.

In June this year, Juba City Council threatened to fire some of its staff who were collecting money from the public without giving back the service needed.

In an interview with Eye Radio yesterday, Thiik Thiik Mayardit, the Deputy Mayor for Administration and finance however appealed to residents to cooperate with the company by paying the required garbage collection fee.”

“We agreed that all residential areas will be given to the private sector to collect the garbage and the City Council will only handle the market and other issues but all the residential areas will be given to the private sector to deal with them and the citizens should know that they are going to pay.”