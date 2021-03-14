Public university depends on well-wishers

The University of Bahr el Ghazal is relying heavily on good Samaritans, the acting vice chancellor has said.

Professor Peter Atem reveals that lecturers and the support staff have gone for nearly eight months without pay.

He told Eye Radio that there has been no budget and funding from the national government to cater for the operational costs of the higher learning institution.

The country’s financial year covers 12 months, which runs from 1 July to 30 June each year.

Although the minister of finance in 2020 presented over 218 billion-pound budget estimates before the cabinet, the same has not been done at the national parliament.

The august house has not been reconstituted as per the September 2018 revitalized peace deal.

“So, we are trying to operate by getting something here and there from good Samaritans so that they provide something like stationaries,” Prof. Atem stated.

Last week, the governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, Sarah Cleto, also stated that her government was unable to deliver services.

Activists have urged the presidency to quickly dissolve and reconstitute the national legislature to pave way for passing of the 2020/2021 Fiscal year budget.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Malakal becomes a municipality, Makal named a county in Upper Nile state Previous Post