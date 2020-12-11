Recurrent Cueibet violence leaves 13 dead

At least 13 people have reportedly been killed in recurrent inter-communal violence in Cueibet County of Lakes State Thursday.

The fighting was triggered by the killing of Cueibet prison director, Makol Mathiang early this week.

Hundreds of people have been displaced and many houses set ablaze.

The fighting intensified among four sections — Anyel, Waat, Kongoor and Duong.

According to the former member of parliament of the defunct Gok State, more than 20 people have also been wounded.

“Especially on Wednesday, we had five people dead on the side of Ayel-Jooth, Waat and Kongoor, they have registered around eight people, so in total, we have thirteen people killed on Wednesday when the sub-communities confronted each other militarily,” Santino Manyiel Mading told Eye Radio on Friday.



“The situation remains very tense, the youth are still mobilizing themselves for further retaliation, and they have reached a point of no return unless there is an intervention.”

Despite the disarmament exercise being carried out in the area, more than 11 people were killed in revenge attacks between September and October.

According to UNMISS Human Rights Department, the nature of the inter-communal conflicts has taken on an increasingly militarized character with military-style tactics and military-grade weapons.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter