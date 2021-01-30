Retired Archbishop hopes Jonglei will finally restore peace

The retired archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Daniel Deng Bul says he hopes the just-concluded round of peace conference would be the last to achieve peace and stability in the greater Jonglei area.

This follows the conclusion of the Jonglei-Pibor Peace Conference, which ended in Juba on Wednesday.

In July last year, Bishop Daniel Deng Bul who had presided over a similar conference several years ago had expressed doubt about its success.

He cited previous conferences whose resolutions, he said, were not implemented.

Commenting on the conference, Deng Bul said the people of Pibor and Jonglei need to understand that they are in a world that people need to be brothers and sisters.

“We hope this time round will be okay because we have tried last time and we signed papers, the President came and addressed it, the same time now the President also came and addressed it,” he said on Friday.



“We hope the people of Pibor and the people of Jonglei as a whole will understand that they are people and they are living in a world that people need brothers and sisters and if they don’t want to have that, then that will be doom for them because they need understand now the world needs togetherness.”

There have been several conferences to resolve the long-standing conflict in the Greater Jonglei Area but none has yielded expected results.

While addressing the delegates on Wednesday, President Salva Kiir told the communities in greater Jonglei that he will not intervene again if they engage in another ethnic conflict.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Upper Nile finally gets a governor Previous Post