Rock city murder: Judge to make final ruling on Monday

The judge handling the murder of three siblings in Rock city is set to make a final ruling next Monday 26 October.

On Friday, the High Court judge, Douth Kulang received the final legal submissions from prosecution and defense lawyers.

In his submission, the prosecution lawyer, Deng Rehan argued that the accused has violated Article 206 of the Penal Code Act.

The prosecutor requested the court to convict Babu of premeditated murder and sentence him to death by hanging.

“Judge, the prosecutor is seeking your esteemed court to convict the accused Babu Emmanuel Lokiri under the provisions of Article 206 of the South Sudan Penal Code 2008 and the death penalty by hanging to death,” the prosecutor said.

“That this would be a lesson for everyone who commits such a crime.”

However, the defense lawyer strongly defended him, saying there is no direct evidence to convict his client.

Simon Satiro, cited what he called the lack of witness evidence, arguing that there is nothing to prove the accused committed the crime.

He asked the court to release his client.

“Accordingly, based on the above, and after we saw the materials of the case, it collapsed,” defend lawyer Satiro said.

“We do not want to address the rest of the pillars of the crime and from here, we leave the matter in the hands of God and the court.”

At the end of the session, the presiding judge Douth Kulang adjourned the sitting.

He said the final verdict will be passed on Monday, October 26.

“After the pleadings are submitted by the prosecution and the defense lawyer, the court approves the following order for the session on the date of 26 October 2020 at 10 am in order to hear the final verdict,” Judge Kulang said.

“Each party has to declare a commission without prejudice to the court’s order.”

Police say they have enough evidence to conclude that Babu Emmanuel is indeed the killer of the children who were just 9, 7, and 4 years old at the time of their gruesome murder in Rock city residential area.

Mr. Babu who is believed to be 24 years-old is said to be a close relative of the victims.

