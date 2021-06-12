12th June 2021
Ruweng man losses arms over ‘disappeared phone’

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The 19-year-old Atem Mayiik is now recovering at a health facility in Pariang/Courtesy photo.

Two senior army officers have been detained in Ruweng Administratie Area for alegedly cutting off the arms of a 19-year-old man, the area director of information has said.

Miakol Makuach said the man, Atem Mayiik Manyil was arrested and allegedly tortured in Agarak area over a disappeared cell phone three weeks ago.

Bridger General Alek Yai Guen who is said to be the commander of SPLA/IO in Agarak, reportedly ordered Major Monykoang Miakol to arrest Atem, claiming he took a phone to make calls but he did not return it.

Major Monykoang then reportedly arrested the 19-year-old man and detained him in a container, torturing him overnight where he lost his arms.

The two officers have now been detained in Pariang by authorities of Ruweng Administrative Area.

“This incident happened three weeks ago and now we have arrested and detained here at Ruweng Administrative Area prison,” the person who directed the arrest of Atem Mayiik Manyil,” Mr. Makuach told Eye Radio via phone from Pariang on Friday.

“They cut both arms of the man and they said this was because the man took a phone to make some calls and they did not find the phone again.”

Atem Mayiik also suffered wounds on both his lower legs.

He is said to be recovering from his wounds in Pariang hospital.

Torture is prohibited and punishable under the laws of South Sudan.

The prohibition against torture and other forms of ill-treatment is embodied in several international human rights treaties and declarations, including the UN Convention Against Torture which South Sudan acceded to in 2015.

