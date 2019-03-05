Ruweng State: At least six killed in separate incidents

The commissioner of Abiem-nhom County in Ruweng State says at least six people were killed and three others injured in a series of attacks in the area over the weekend.

Ruojis Chol Mayiik said the incidents started on Friday when attackers from a neighbouring state raided a cattle camp.

“There were four soldiers injured and we took them to hospital, but one of them died on [Sunday] and we took others to MSF hospital in Agok for the treatment, but [also] one later died on Monday.”

He told Eye Radio that another fighting erupted at a police station when he was trying to resolve a matter there.

“The numbers of those who died at the police station were two plus a cattle keeper who was killed in a cattle camp,”

The third incident Mr Mayiik said: “a civilian was attacked at his house and got killed and his wife injured.”

While one other person, he said, was found dead at his farm, bringing the total number of the death cases to five and three injured.”