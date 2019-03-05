5th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   Ruweng State: At least six killed in separate incidents

Ruweng State: At least six killed in separate incidents

Author: Elshiek Chol Ajieng | Published: 8 hours ago

Ruweng State geographical location in South Sudan

The commissioner of Abiem-nhom County in Ruweng State says at least six people were killed and three others injured in a series of attacks in the area over the weekend.

Ruojis Chol Mayiik said the incidents started on Friday when attackers from a neighbouring state raided a cattle camp.

“There were four soldiers injured and we took them to hospital, but one of them died on [Sunday] and we took others to MSF hospital in Agok for the treatment, but [also] one later died on Monday.”

He told Eye Radio that another fighting erupted at a police station when he was trying to resolve a matter there.

“The numbers of those who died at the police station were two plus a cattle keeper who was killed in a cattle camp,”

The third incident Mr Mayiik said: “a civilian was attacked at his house and got killed and his wife injured.”

While one other person, he said, was found dead at his farm, bringing the total number of the death cases to five and three injured.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 week ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 2

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 3 days ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 3

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 week ago

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman 5

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman

Published 1 week ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Angry S. Sudanese students in Morocco want scholarships cancel

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir resumes Bahr el-Ghazal peace tour

Published 3 hours ago

Pointing finger at us hurts – say women living with HIV

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 7 hours ago

Ruweng State: At least six killed in separate incidents

Published 8 hours ago

NAS hits back at IGAD statement

Published 16 hours ago

5th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.