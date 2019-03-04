NAS hits back at IGAD statement

The armed group under General Thomas Cirilo says IGAD is contradicting itself for calling for talks and warning against renegotiation of the peace deal.

On Friday, IGAD special envoy to South Sudan invited Thomas Cirilo and his team for an urgent meeting scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa later this week.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, Ismail Wais said the meeting would not consider the renegotiation or reopening of the R-ARCSS.

He said it is meant to discuss substantive issues regarding the possibility and modalities of Cirilo rejoining the revitalised agreement and the peace “

“Once they talked that they are not going to reopen or even renegotiate … so you see no chance of any meeting to be held since the outcome of the meeting is already predetermined,” said NAS spokesperson, Suba Samuel .

Mr Suba described the letter as contradictory.

“… So you consider and see the contradiction within the letter of Ismail Wai. We do not know what they want to achieve,” he said