Kiir peace tour interrupted as Ethiopian PM visits Juba

President Salva Kiir has returned to Juba before completing his planned two-week peace tour to the greater Bahr el-Ghazal region.

He returned to meet with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed, who is expected to arrive in Juba on Monday.

Kiir will meet Dr. Abiy to discuss the implementation of the revitalised peace agreement.

“His excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit… returned to Juba this morning, to receive the Prime Minister of Ethiopia who is visiting South Sudan tomorrow on Monday,” said Ateny Wek Ateny, the press secretary in the President’s office.

However, Mr Ateny said kiir will then resume his tour to Wau on Tuesday where he will hold peace rallies there.

He will then proceed to Gogrial, Twic, Aweil East and Lol states .

“It is worth mentioning that the return of the president to Juba is brief and he will return back to Wau to complete the rest of the visit.

The tour is aimed at disseminating the new peace accord and also enable Kiir to listen directly to the concerns of people in the region.