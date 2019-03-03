4th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace   |   Kiir peace tour interrupted as Ethiopian PM visits Juba

Kiir peace tour interrupted as Ethiopian PM visits Juba

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 16 hours ago

President Kiir during peace tour in Lakes

President Salva Kiir has returned to Juba before completing his planned two-week peace tour to the greater Bahr el-Ghazal region.

He returned to meet with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed, who is expected to arrive in Juba on Monday.

Kiir will meet Dr. Abiy to discuss the implementation of the revitalised peace agreement.

“His excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit… returned to Juba this morning, to receive the Prime Minister of Ethiopia who is visiting South Sudan tomorrow on Monday,” said Ateny Wek Ateny, the press secretary in the President’s office.

However, Mr Ateny said kiir will then resume his tour to Wau on Tuesday where he will hold peace rallies there.

He will then proceed to Gogrial, Twic, Aweil East and Lol states .

“It is worth mentioning that the return of the president to Juba is brief and he will return back to Wau to complete the rest of the visit.

The tour is aimed at disseminating the new peace accord and also enable Kiir to listen directly to the concerns of people in the region.

Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 6 days ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 2

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 1 week ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 3

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 7 days ago

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman 4

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman

Published 7 days ago

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region 5

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region

Published 1 week ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir peace tour interrupted as Ethiopian PM visits Juba

Published 16 hours ago

IGAD warns NAS leader against delay to rejoin R-ARCSS

Published 17 hours ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 2 days ago

Catholic Bishops say there is no peace in Yei River

Published 3 days ago

Punish teenage mother’s abusers, advocate tells gov’t

Published 3 days ago

Amnesty international: Juba executed seven prisoners in February

Published 3 days ago

4th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.