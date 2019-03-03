4th March 2019
IGAD warns NAS leader against delay to rejoin R-ARCSS

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 17 hours ago

Former Army Gen. Thomas Cirilo

IGAD has warned it will consider NAS leader as peace spoiler should he fail to rejoin the peace agreement.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, IGAD special envoy to South Sudan invites former army general, Thomas Cirilo and his team for an urgent meeting in Addis Ababa this week on Friday.

This comes after the NAS leader turned down an invite on 25th of month, saying the time given for him to prepare was too short.

Besides, he said the letter did not specify the agenda of the meeting.

In reply, Envoy Ismail Wais says that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss substantive issues regarding the possibility and modalities of Cirilo rejoining the R-ARCSS and the peace process.

He outlines principles under which the discussion will take place.

According to the rules, there will be no room for renegotiation of the peace agreement.

Also that, any formation of new group will not be admitted into the R-ARCSS, except through the agreement framework.

Envoy Ismail says that NAS leader is bound by the cessation of hostilities agreement he signed last year and before going for the meeting, he should denounce violence first.

