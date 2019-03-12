S.Sudan named among countries where most aid workers killed

A new report has indicated that South Sudan is the second among 18 countries with the highest number of aid workers reportedly killed.

Insight Security, an academic and research institution based in Switzerland filed the report.

Insecurity Insight is made up of a team of experts. They apply an innovative method for generating data on the impact of insecurity on people’s lives and well-being.

According to the group, 155 aid workers were killed in 108 incidents across in 18 countries.

It says South Sudan is second with 15 killed after Syria with 81, and Afghanistan coming third with 14 reported deaths.

However, the report also puts South Sudan as the first with the highest number of those kidnapped. But again second after Bangladesh in the number of aid workers arrested.

The report covers the period the countries have started experiencing insecurity and violence.