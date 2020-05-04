4th May 2020
S Sudan coronavirus cases stand at 49

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

Google map

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 says it confirmed three additional coronavirus cases in Juba on Sunday.

As of Thursday last week, South Sudan was standing at 35 cases.

The country, however confirmed 10 more cases on Friday, and 1 on Saturday adding the number to 45.

In a statement yesterday, the taskforce said the health ministry confirmed three additional cases, adding the number to 49.

The taskforce also stated that three patients of the last week’s 28 patients were under critical condition and are immediately referred to intensive Care Unit.

Coronavirus is an infectious disease is caused by a newly discovered virus.

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in almost all of the countries in the world, including South Sudan’s neighbors.

There’s currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within proximity of someone who has coronavirus, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth.

You can protect yourself by cleaning your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering your mouth with your elbow when sneezing and by staying at home.

4th May 2020

