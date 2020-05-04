S Sudan coronavirus cases stand at 49

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 says it confirmed three additional coronavirus cases in Juba on Sunday.

As of Thursday last week, South Sudan was standing at 35 cases.

The country, however confirmed 10 more cases on Friday, and 1 on Saturday adding the number to 45.

In a statement yesterday, the taskforce said the health ministry confirmed three additional cases, adding the number to 49.

The taskforce also stated that three patients of the last week’s 28 patients were under critical condition and are immediately referred to intensive Care Unit.

